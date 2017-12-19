eBay has AirPods in stock right now

Apple has run out of AirPods stock for Christmas, which means those of you who have postponed this particular purchase are out of luck. Or are you? Believe it or not, here’s a way to buy Apple’s highly coveted product in time for Christmas.

The AirPods are easily one of Apple’s best products ever, which makes them a great Christmas gift. They’re fairly affordable and they “just work” as soon as you take them out of the box. They’ve received fantasitc reviews so far, and Apple’s competitors are yet to launch a worthy rival. So if you or a special someone owns any other Apple gear, buying AirPods for them seems like a no-brainer.

There’s a store that has AirPods in stock right now while other retailers might not have them anymore, and that’s eBay. An eBay store lists Apple’s AirPods for just $158, which is $1 cheaper than the regular price — hit this link to check it out.

EBay has informed BGR that AirPods will be back on sale on Tuesday, at 11:00 AM EST precisely. So if you act fast, you’ll be able to check the AirPods off your Christmas shopping list and make someone — maybe yourself — really happy come Christmas Day.

Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until next year to get them from an Apple store near you.