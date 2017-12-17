Apple’s next TV show will be a space drama from the developer of ‘Battlestar Galactica’

After the laughable debut of Planet of the Apps and the somewhat forgettable spin-off that was Carpool Karaoke, Apple finally seems to be getting serious about developing content that people might actually want to watch. Just a few weeks removed from Apple inking a deal with Steven Spielberg to develop a reboot of the 80s classic Amazing Stories, our sister-site Deadline reports that Apple recently signed a deal for a new space-oriented drama series from Ronald D. Moore.

While you may not be familiar with Moore at first glance, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Moore’s work as he developed the 2004 reboot of Battlestar Galactica, an incredibly well-written and addictive show that quickly amassed an ardent fan following. Before that, Moore worked on a variety of Star Trek programs, including Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager.

Without question, Moore is an A-list addition to Apple’s burgeoning TV division. What’s more, Moore will help deliver what Apple has been vocal about wanting: a family-friendly but enthralling show similar in tone to Netflix’s Stranger Things.

As for what Moore will be working on, Deadline reports:

Created and written by Moore, along with Fargo co-executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, the untitled series explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended.

In addition to Moore’s project and the aforementioned deal with Spielberg, Apple last month signed a deal for a new original series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Though Apple is still light years behind Netflix when it comes to original content, they’ve at least taken steps to show that they’re actually serious about churning out content with mainstream appeal.