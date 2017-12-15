Stephen Colbert has the only net neutrality explainer you need to watch

Unless you were living under a rock yesterday, you probably heard that the Federal Communications Commission voted to overturn the net neutrality rules put in place by the Obama-era administration, giving internet service providers much wider scope to screw you over.

Every vaguely tech-related publication got its dig in yesterday, but the day was perfectly capped by the current darling of the late-night circuit, Stephen Colbert.

He put together a six-minute explainer on what happened, and more importantly, what will happen next. He takes you neatly through how the process happened, why the ISPs’ promises not to abuse its customers are barely worth the paper they’re written on, and, best of all, how Ajit Pai is trying to deflect from this entire process with terrible online videos and unconscionably bad appropriation of memes.

If you still need a primer on exactly what happened yesterday, it’s well worth a watch; if you’re really just committed to the fact that comedy is the only way to deal with a particularly bad week, Colbert is there for you too.