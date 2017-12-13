Astronauts on the Space Station will get to see ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Only a vanishingly small number of humans will ever set foot on the International Space Station. It’s not exactly a tough or arduous posting, but it does come with a few downsides, like the lack of accessible movie theaters.

Luckily for the astronauts, Disney was happy to make an exception, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi is coming soon to a space station (kinda) near you.

Freelance spaceflight reporter Robin Seemangal broke the news on Twitter earlier today, writing “I received confirmation from Disney and NASA sources that the crew aboard the International Space Station will be screening Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Additional details on timing are scarce, but NASA confirmed to Inverse that there’s no IMAX projector available on the International Space Station. ““[I] can confirm the crew will be able to watch it on orbit,” NASA Public Affairs Officer Dan Huot told Inverse. “Don’t have a definitive timeline yet. They typically get movies as digital files and can play them back on a laptop or a standard projector that is currently aboard.”

Although the astronauts are cut off from actual movie theaters, the ISS isn’t as digitally remote as you might think. The Station has a high-speed broadband link faster than most people’s home internet connections, with download speeds up to 300Mbps and upload speeds at around 25Mbps.