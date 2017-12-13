Apple releases iOS 11.2.1 update with fix for HomeKit vulnerability

A little more than a week after pushing out iOS 11.2, Apple earlier today released iOS 11.2.1 to iPhone and iPad users. The release itself is relatively minor, though it does bring with it it a number of important bug fixes. Most notably, the update addresses a HomeKit vulnerability that first came to light about a week ago.

The HomeKit bug, if you recall, enabled malicious actors to gain access to connected devices such as lights, thermostats, and even locks. Though the bug was reportedly difficult to replicate, the potential for someone to manipulate devices inside a user’s home is obviously not something to be taken lightly.

If you’re looking to update your iOS ddevice immediately, you can get started by opening up the Settings app, selecting the “General” pane and then hitting “Software Update.”

Incidentally, iOS 11 is largely viewed as one of the buggier iOS releases we’ve seen to date. The good news, though, is that many of the initial wrinkles have since been ironed out over the past few weeks. That said, if you’re still rolling with a variant of iOS 10, now is probably as good a time as any to update.