Costco teamed up with MoviePass to get you an absurdly cheap cinema subscription

Movie fans who wished for a Netflix-like service for going to the cinema have at least one such subscription-based product. Launched this summer, Moviepass costs $10 per month, and lets you watch as many new movie releases as you want.

That’s incredibly affordable, and the price dropped even lower than $10 per month a few weeks ago. And now the company has an even better offer for you.

MoviePass on Tuesday announced that it partnered with Fandor and Costco to offer buyers a combined yearly subscription for just $89.99. The offer is valid only online at Costco.com, and once you purchase it, you’ll be given codes that activate your one-year MoviePass and Fandor subscriptions.

That’s an incredible deal considering that Fandor would typically cost $5 per month. Fandor is a streaming service for independent movies, documentaries, international features, and shorts, and the flat $89.99 package will give you access to all of Fandor’s 5,000+ titles. Even if you don’t care about Fandor, this deal will get you a year worth of MoviePass access for $20 less than what the subscription costs through MoviePass.

Don’t look anywhere else for this deal, as Costco is the exclusive seller. Furthermore, the offer is valid from December 12th through December 18th, so you’ll have to hurry.

Finally, if you’re looking to give friends and family MoviePass gifts, such an option is available over at MoviePass. But you’d still be better activating a MoviePass subscription for them through Costco.