Alex Jones: radio host, fighter of interdimensional vampires, and hawker of multivitamins, has found a new beat. In a segment over the weekend, the Info Wars host decided to put Amazon Alexa on the witness stand and try and bully her into revealing her agenda.

As you’d probably imagine, Jones isn’t really curious about whether Alexa can control his Hue bulbs, or read him the morning news headlines. Instead, he’s more curious about Alexa’s ties to the CIA and the deep state.

Using the top-secret interrogation technique of asking “are you lying to me” repeatedly, Jones tries to drag the truth out of Alexa, one robotic syllable at a time. But like any good soldier, Alexa only gives up her name (Alexa), employer (Amazon), and her commitment to Asimov’s laws of robotics.

I'm crying laughing…

"Alexa… are you connected to the CIA?"

"Alexa… you are lying to me." – Alex Jones' hard hitting back and forth interview with an Amazon Echo.

He's not gonna let it get away with ANYTHING. pic.twitter.com/GxguDBLMST — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 9, 2017

The clip was picked up by comedian Tim Young. Unfortunately, it cuts off before we get the real answer about who Jeff Bezos really is, and whether he uses Alex Jones’s Brain Force Plus to get that ripped body.