Target announces its own Green Monday sale and other shopping events

Green Monday may be a sales term coined by eBay many years to describe a brand new sales event, but it’s not just eBay that offers Green Monday deals any more.

Green Monday is “celebrated” on the second Monday of December every year, and while it’s not as big as Black Friday or Cyber Monday, the sales event is still something to consider checking out, especially if your Christmas shopping isn’t done.

This year, Green Monday falls on December 11th, which means we’re just a few days away from it. eBay the other day unveiled its own Green Monday sale, which contains several deals on gadgets and electronics.

But Target also took the wraps off its Green Monday deals. Target calls it its “biggest Green Monday sale ever on Target.com.”

The retailer is ready to let you save $20 for every $100 spent online, which is a great promo. However, you only get to save up to $100, which means you have to spend $500 on Target products to take advantage of it.

The company did not highlight any particular discounts in its press announcement, so feel free to browse its online store as you plan your Green Monday shopping spree.

Additionally, Target offers other similar deals. All weekend long you’ll save $10 for $50 spent on toys in retail stores and online while paying $100 for toys nets you $25 in savings. The offer is good from Sunday, December 10th, through Saturday, December 16th. However, you can’t combine the toys deal with the Green Monday sale.

Finally, this weekend, you’ll be able to save extra cash on various products included in Target’s Weekend Deals, as follows:

30 percent off apparel for men and women

20 percent off shoes and boots

20 percent off holiday lights

20 percent off natural beauty products

15 percent off bed and bath

All in all, Target is hosting three separate sales events, from December 9th through December 16th.