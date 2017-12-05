Purported Galaxy S9 specs sheet listed in sketchy leak

Some say Samsung may unveil the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in about a month, at the next CES event that takes place in Las Vegas in early 2018. Others claim the phone will be announced a day before the MWC trade show kicks off in late February, which has become the norm for Galaxy S press conferences.

What’s certain is that Galaxy S9 rumors are already at an all-time high, with more reports revealing purported Galaxy S9 details with each day that gets us closer to January. A new such leak lists some of the specs of the phone, although it’s not a full specs sheet.

Posted on SlashLeaks without a proper source, the following image originates from Asia. In it, we can easily discern various Galaxy S9 specs that are in line with what’s expected from the upcoming flagship handset.

The screen should measure 5.77 inches, the leak says, a familiar size that gets round up to 5.8 inches in other leaks. The phone’s processor is listed as the Snapdragon 845, which is, again, something we expect from the handset. However, the Exynos 9810 isn’t also mentioned. Samsung’s new chip should power some Galaxy S9 models.

Other features include support for a variety of LTE, 3G, and 2G bands, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and GPS. This is all regular stuff for smartphones, including flagship handsets.

There’s also a date at the top of the page, which seems to indicate the phone may be unveiled in January.

Several details are not specified, such as RAM, storage, camera features, biometrics, and battery size. Assuming this image comes from Samsung or a Samsung supplier, then we’re missing at least a page. But because it lists hardware details that make plenty of sense, this leak can be just as easily manufactured.