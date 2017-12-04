This is the OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition that you can’t buy

OnePlus just launched a brand new flagship, only a few months after releasing its first high-end handset of the year. The OnePlus 5T is basically a OnePlus 5 with an all-screen design, which makes it the more exciting version of the two.

If you already got your OnePlus 5T when it launched a few days ago, you may reconsider that decision, especially if you’re in India. OnePlus is about to star selling a Star Wars OnePlus 5T limited edition version that most people won’t even be able to buy.

This isn’t your regular OnePlus rumor either. It’s all confirmed on OnePlus’s website. The OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition phone is real and will launch in India on December 14th.

Yes, it’s not a coincidence, The Last Jedi, the second episode in the third Star Wars saga debuts on December 15th worldwide. What better time for OnePlus to launch the phone than a day ahead of the film’s premiere.

There’s even a video promo for the handset that combines elements of the recent The Last Jedi trailers with OnePlus 5T footage to make it look like the phone is part of the movie. It’s clear this is a coordinated Disney-OnePlus marketing move. The handset will be available exclusively through Amazon, so there’s that as well. We have no idea whether the handset will ever be launched in other markets.

What we don’t know yet is the phone’s price. Sure, it may be more affordable than other flagships, but it’s probably more expensive than the regular OnePlus 5T that bears no Star Wars markings on it.