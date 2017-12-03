10 best new movies and shows coming to Netflix in December

December might be the most important month of the year when it comes to fresh content streaming on Netflix. Not only will many of us spend at least a few days this month traveling to see family and friends, but once we arrive, we’ll need something to do in the downtime. Thankfully, December is packed with great content.

Looking for a TV series to binge on a cross-country flight? How about the live-action adaptation of Erased — one of the most popular anime series of 2016. The fourth season of Peaky Blinders is also arriving on December 21st, for any of you flying out of town in the days right before Christmas.

There are plenty of blockbuster movies hitting Netflix as well, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Ace Ventura, Full Metal Jacket and V for Vendetta. That wild-looking Will Smith movie, Bright, which melds cop drama with fantasy creatures, is landing right before Christmas as well, as is season 2 of one of my favorites, Travelers:

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything that will be added to Netflix’s catalog this month. We also have the full list of everything being removed from Netflix in December, in case you want to watch those shows and movies before they expire.