Hands-on video shows what next year’s ‘iPhone X Plus’ might look like

iPhone X Plus? There’s no such thing right now, but Apple is rumored to be prepping one for release next year. Given that the iPhone X has been out for just a month, it seems too early to talk about next year’s iPhone X models, let alone look at 3D-printed dummy units of a Plus version. But since so many Apple fans have expressed in a larger iPhone X, one YouTube vlogger decided to give the world its first look at what an iPhone X Plus might look like in real life.

YouTube channel Tailosive Tech reminds us of recent rumors that say the “iPhone X Plus” will have a 6.5-inch OLED display, and it tries to explain what sort of features this device might have to offer aside from the increased display real estate.

The iPhone X Plus would likely stick with the same design Apple introduced with the iPhone X. The notch, however, will be smaller relative to the phone’s size, but just as big as the iPhone X’s. After all, the TrueDepth camera components won’t change in shape or size just because the phone is larger. That means there will be extra room in that status bar, maybe even enough for it to display the battery percentage again.

The video also speculates on what kind of features the iPhone X Plus will have to offer, including resolution, battery size, and processor. It also discusses what software features could take advantage of the larger all-screen display. Picture-in-picture support, landscape view, iPad-like multi-window apps are some ideas.

Apple will probably unveil its 2018 iPhones in September, so there’s plenty of time for more leaks and rumors. If you’re already waiting for the next iPhone, then check out this first hands-on video with an unofficial 3D printed Plus model: