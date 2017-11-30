Best Buy is following up Black Friday with 20 days of doorbuster deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the most stressful days of the year. If you happen to miss out on any of the deals you were looking forward to taking advantage of, you know that you might end up having to wait another year to see that TV, console or computer go on sale for such a low price again.

The bad news is that Cyber Week is coming to a close, which means that most of the best sales have already ended. The good news is that Best Buy is picking up right where it left off with another sales event: 20 Days of Doorbusters. From December 1st to December 20th, Best Buy will offer a new, high-profile deal every day.

20 Days of Doorbusters is displayed as a countdown calendar on the website, with one deal to be unveiled every day until Wednesday, December 20th. Although the calendar only shows silhouettes of the products, Best Buy does show which type of product will be on sale, so you can set an alert for the days that interest you most. For example, a big-screen smart 4K TV will be the first product to go on sale this Friday, followed by a MacBook on Saturday.

Other intriguing deals include a touch-screen laptop, an external hard drive, a drone, a wireless security camera and a VR headset. Some of the products show up multiple times as well, so we might see a Sony 4K TV one day and then a Samsung 4K TV a few days later. Best Buy confirms that many top brands will be featured.

Best Buy says “each day’s featured doorbuster is guaranteed to be the lowest price you’ll find at Best Buy all season long,” so you might be able to make up for a Black Friday deal you missed. But you’ll have to be quick, because each deal end at 11:59 PM CT on the same day or while quantities last. The deals will be available both in store and online, and Best Buy will continue to offer free shipping all season long — no minimum purchase required.