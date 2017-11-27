Best Buy’s Cyber Monday 2017 sales are live now: iPhone 7, iPad Air, and TV deals

Best Buy just kicked off its Cyber Mobile 2017 sale, which brings buyers tons of hot discounts, including a few Black Friday deals that are going to be available for at least one more day. Just like Black Friday orders, all Cyber Monday orders come with free shipping at no minimum. You can also choose to order online and pick up the order at a local Best Buy store, assuming it’s in stock.
Before you ask, you should know that some of the hottest gadgets of the year, including the iPhone X, Apple’s AirPods, and the Nintendo Switch console, aren’t discounted in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday offer. But you can sure put all the money you save on other hot items to use if you plan to buy an iPhone X anyway.
Here are some Best Buy’s best Cyber Monday deals:
- Save $150 on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus with qualified activation
- Save $150 on iPad Pro 12.9-inch
- Save $200 on select MacBooks
- Apple Watch starting as low as $199
- Sony 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV for $599.99 (Save $200)
- Toshiba 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD TV with Chromecast built in for $299.99 (Save $180)
- Toshiba 43-inch 1080p HDTV with Chromecast built in for $199.99 (Save $150)
- Up to 70% off select soundbars
- 50% off Insignia wireless speaker with Google Assistant built-in
- Sony Extra Bass wireless over-the-ear headphones for $89.99 (Save $110)
- Save $50 on Bose SoundSport wireless headphones
- Save $100 on Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch touch-screen laptop
- Dell Inspiron 11.6-inch laptop for $139.99
- Save $100 on Dell 23.8-inch touch-screen All-In-One computer
- Save $200 on NETGEAR Arlo indoor/outdoor wireless HD security cameras (4-Pack)
- Save $50 on Philips Hue Starter Kit
These are only some of the products seeing discounts today. Check out all of Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals at this link and be sure to check out the 10 best Cyber Monday 2017 sales right here.