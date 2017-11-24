There are a handful of universal truths when it comes to Black Friday. One is that it’s never actually just a Friday. Instead, it’s a week-long sales event that peaks on Friday. Another is that not all of the deals you find out there are great, and you can end up saving far less cash than you should if you don’t know where to look. But that’s why we’re here, of course — we do the heavy lifting for you.
Be sure to bookmark that page and check back constantly. In this post, however, we’re breaking out all the best deals from Walmart. Wally World is always a top destination for Black Friday sales, and thanks to the internet you can get in on all the action from the comfort of your own home.
Check out Walmart’s top Black Friday 2017 deals below.
TVs
- Samsung 32″ Class HD (720P) LED TV: $158.00 (reg. $247.00)
- Samsung 55″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN55MU6290): $497.99 (reg. $697.99)
- Samsung 58″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN58MU6070): $598.00 (reg. $799.00)
- Samsung 65″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN65MU6290): $749.99 (reg. $1099.99)
- Sceptre 65″ Class 4K (2160P) LED TV (U650CV-U): $569.99 (reg. $899.99)
- LG 65″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (65UJ6200): $798.00 (reg. $1399.99)
- RCA 78″ Class 4K (2160P) LED TV (RTU7877): $1329.00 (reg. $1499.00)
Gaming
- Xbox One S Ultimate Halo Bundle (500GB): $199.00 (reg. $279.00)
- Nintendo Switch Gaming Console with Gray Joy-Con: $299.00 (reg. impossible to find)
- Nintendo 2DS Electric Blue 2 System with Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo 2DS): $79.96
- Nintendo Galaxy-Style 3DS XL Gaming System: $179.00 (reg. $199.96)
- Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console: $499.00
Home
- Dyson Dc59 Slim Cordfree: $189.00 (reg. $249)
- Whalen Media Fireplace Console for TV’s up to 50″: $155.00 (reg. $199.00)
- KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: $199.00 (reg. $359.99)
- iRobot Roomba 618 Robotic Vacuum: $229.00 (reg. $269.00)
- Dyson DC34 Bagless Cordless Hand Vacuum: $99.00 (reg. $169.00)
Computers
- HP 15-bs020WM, 15.6″ Touch Laptop, Windows 10: $249.00 (reg. $349.00)
- Samsung 11.6 Inch Chromebook 3: $119.00 (reg. $179.00)
- HP 11-v025wm, 11.6″ Touch Chromebook: $179.00 (reg. $199.00)
- HP Stream 14″ Jet Black Laptop, Windows 10 Home: $179.00 (reg. $199.00)
- iBUYPOWER WA8140A Gaming Desktop PC: $449.00 (reg. $599.00)
Home Theater and Audio
- Google Home: $79.00 (reg. $129.00)
- Google Home Mini: $29.00 (reg. $49.00)
- Google Chromecast: $20.00 (reg. $35.00)
- Google Chromecast Audio: $25.00 (reg. $35.00)
- VIZIO 40″ 3.1ch Sound Bar System SmartCast (SB4031-D5): $198.00 (reg. $378.00)
- VIZIO 32″ 5.1 Soundbar System (SB3251n-E0): $139.00 (reg. $198.00)
- VIZIO SmartCast SB3821-D6 38″ 2.1 Sound Bar System: $99.99 (reg. $218.00)
- Samsung UBD-M7500 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & DVD Player with HDR and Streaming: $127.99 (reg. $249.99)
- Samsung BD-J5100 Blu-ray & DVD Player with Streaming: $47.99 (reg. $79.99)
- Samsung 5.1 Channel 1000W Home Theater System & Blu-ray & DVD Player: $227.99 (reg. $379.99)
- LG DVD Player with USB Direct Recording: $27.88 (reg. $29.99)
- Epson VS240 SVGA 3LCD Projector, 3000 Lumens: $299.99 (reg. $318.55)
Head to this page to shop Walmart’s full Black Friday 2017 sale.