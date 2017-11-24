Black Friday and Cyber Monday won’t be the end of Target’s holiday sales

It’s finally Black Friday, which means you can buy some of those hot items that are discounted today only, although I’m sure you’ve been shopping Black Friday deal well ahead of today.

Most retailers kicked off their Black Friday 2017 season days ago via online sales, while some retailers opened their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day.

Target is one of the companies that opened retail stores on Thursday, alongside online sales. But its Black Friday season extends well over Black Friday itself, and it’ll be followed by a week of Cyber Monday deals.

The company on Friday revealed that some of its most popular items on Thursday were Apple’s iPad and Apple Watch, the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles, but also its giant plush teddy bears, of which it sold some 600 every minute.

On top of today’s in-store and online sales, Target reminds buyers that it’ll offer them 20% off a future holiday shopping trip to all guests who spend $50 on Friday online or in a store.

Furthermore, Target will offer buyers a 30% discount on kids apparel and shoes online on Sunday and Monday. Then, on Cyber Monday, Target will slash all prices on Target.com by 15%, and Cyber Week will continue with daily deals through December 2nd — here’s the actual sales schedule:

Sunday – Nov. 26: 30% off kids apparel and shoes

Cyber Monday – Nov. 27: 30% off kids apparel and shoes, and 15% off sitewide products

Tuesday – Nov. 28: 40% off bath and bedding

Wednesday – Nov. 29: spend $30, save $10 on beauty and cosmetics

Thursday – Nov. 30: 30% off boots and outerwear for the family

Friday – Dec. 1: discounts on electronics

Saturday – Dec. 2: 30% off furniture and rugs

More details about Target’s Black Friday deals are available at this link., while the Cyber Monday info can be found here.