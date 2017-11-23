Home for the holidays? Looking for something to throw on the TV to keep everyone occupied? Well, if you’re going to be scrolling through Netflix anyway, you might as well watch some of the movies and shows that will be leaving the service next month before they vanish for good. Two birds with one stone, as they say.

You can see the full list of departures in our post from earlier this week, but in this post we’re going to cover all of the highlights that are worth putting in your queue before you have to seek them out elsewhere online.

Thankfully, much like last month, there aren’t too many major losses here. The big one is obviously the entire series of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which remains one of the funniest sitcoms on TV. If you haven’t watched any of the show yet, at least give it a try before Netflix loses it. There are a few great movies on the list as well, such as the Mel Brooks classic, Young Frankenstein, and the critically acclaimed Nightcrawler, which released in 2014:

Once you’ve had your fill of content that will disappear from Netflix next month, you can check out the full list of movies, shows and specials being added to Netflix in December to take their place.