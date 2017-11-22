This has been a fantastic year for Netflix, both on the business side of things and in terms of the company’s efforts with original content. So many great Netflix originals were released in 2017 that it has become next to impossible to keep track of them all. The most recent big release was the second season of Stranger Things, which still has people talking despite the fact that it hit Netflix back in October. But there’s still another month left in 2017, and Netflix is definitely finishing off the year on a high note.
Netflix has 34 — that’s right, thirty-four — different original movies, full seasons of shows, and specials set to premiere in December. Highlights include Bright, a big-budget action flick starring Will Smith, as well as season 2 of The Crown and new stand-up comedy specials from Dave Chappelle, Craig Ferguson, and Judd Apatow. Check out the full list below of Netflix originals debuting in December.
Available December 1st
- All Hail King Julien: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- A StoryBots Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dark: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Easy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- My Happy Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Voyeur — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 5th
- Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 8th
- El Camino Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Crown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 12th
- Judd Apatow: The Return — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 15th
- Christmas Inheritance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Erased: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Ranch: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trollhunters: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ultimate Beastmaster — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wormwood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 18th
- Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 19th
- Russell Howard: Recalibrate — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Indian Detective: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 20th
- La Casa de Papel: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 21st
- Peaky Blinders: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 22nd
- 72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bright — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dope: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Toys That Made Us: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 25th
- Cable Girls: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 26th
- Todd Barry: Spicy Honey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Travelers: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 29th
- Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Mante: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Climb — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available December 31st
- Dave Chappelle: Equanimity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
