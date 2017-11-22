This has been a fantastic year for Netflix, both on the business side of things and in terms of the company’s efforts with original content. So many great Netflix originals were released in 2017 that it has become next to impossible to keep track of them all. The most recent big release was the second season of Stranger Things, which still has people talking despite the fact that it hit Netflix back in October. But there’s still another month left in 2017, and Netflix is definitely finishing off the year on a high note.

Netflix has 34 — that’s right, thirty-four — different original movies, full seasons of shows, and specials set to premiere in December. Highlights include Bright, a big-budget action flick starring Will Smith, as well as season 2 of The Crown and new stand-up comedy specials from Dave Chappelle, Craig Ferguson, and Judd Apatow. Check out the full list below of Netflix originals debuting in December.

Available December 1st

Available December 5th

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 8th

El Camino Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



— The Crown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 12th

Judd Apatow: The Return — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 15th

Available December 18th

Available December 19th

Russell Howard: Recalibrate — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



— The Indian Detective: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Available December 20th

La Casa de Papel: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 21st

Peaky Blinders: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 22nd

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Bright — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Dope: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Fuller House: Season 3 , New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— The Toys That Made Us: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 25th

Cable Girls: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Available December 26th

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Travelers: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 29th

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



— La Mante: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



— The Climb — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 31st

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Want to see everything else coming to Netflix in December from other studios? Check out the full list right here.