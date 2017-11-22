AT&T is giving away Apple TVs if you get four months of DirecTV Now

AT&T’s DirecTV Now streaming cable alternative has been doing remarkably well since it launched a year ago. In large part, that’s probably due to some aggressive promotions: The service is just $10 a month for AT&T wireless Unlimited customers, and at launch, AT&T offered free streaming hardware for anyone willing to pre-pay for a few months of service.

A year after launch, AT&T has brought back the incredibly popular hardware deal, and even if you have zero interest in DirecTV Now, it’s a good way to nab an Apple TV for less than the RRP.

Specifically, anyone who prepays for four months of DirecTV Now will get a free 32GB 4th-generation Apple TV. That device normally retails for $159; four months of DirecTV Now costs $140, which means that you’re saving $20, and getting four months of TV (yes, which will take you through to the Super Bowl) essentially for free.

The deal is obviously even better for anyone who’s thinking about cutting the cord and ditching cable for a streaming alternative. The Apple TV is one of the more robust standalone streaming boxes out there, especially for people who don’t want to be reliant on a mobile device to control their TV viewing. The fourth-generation TV is compatible with 4K and HDR programming, which puts it head-and-shoulders above most cable boxes out there.

In return for your $35 a month, you get 60 channels, including all the big networks, sports, and entertainment. Add-ons for premiums like HBO are available.