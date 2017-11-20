Google will soon fix one of the many, many Pixel 2 problems with a software update

It was just a few weeks ago that Google promised a software fix for the Pixel 2 XL’s display problems in a post that said that there’s really nothing wrong with the Pixel 2 XL screen, but that Google would still fix it. The company implied there might be something wrong with the Pixel 2 XL screen after all, as people never complained about the quality of the Pixel 2 handset, which also has an OLED screen inside.

Since then, Google released that software update and it’s now getting ready to issue a new one. This one is meant to fix annoying buzzing sounds that some Pixel 2 users keep hearing during calls.

Some people will say that this bothersome issue was already known, as several users complained about it in the past. But that’s actually a different issue; the clicking sound was addressed in a previous update. Now we’re talking about a different noise, a buzzing or hissing sound that’s heard during calls.

“We’re rolling out a software update in the coming weeks which eliminates a faint buzzing sound on some Pixel 2 devices when the phone is placed to your ear during a phone call,” a Pixel User Community manager said.

Pixel users will recall that Google battled various sound issues on its first-gen devices. From the looks of it, Google has a long way to go before it figures out how to launch a flaw-free device when it comes to the audio experience.

What’s clear so far is that the Pixel 2 is hardly the excellent flagship device many people envisioned, and Google needs more time to refine its device-making skills. The good news is that Google is trying to fix these Pixel 2 issues quickly. Worst-case scenario, you should be able to exchange your existing unit for one that doesn’t come with audio issues if the new update doesn’t work for you.