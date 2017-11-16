Apple is giving away free Postmates Unlimited subscriptions for the rest of the year

We’re just over a week away from Black Friday, and your wallet is probably already trembling with fear. After all, this is the best time of year to upgrade your computer, television or phone, buy holiday gifts for friends and family, and stock up on food for those cold winter months. That’s why we keep an eye out for freebies around this time of year.

On Thursday, according to a report from MacRumors, Apple sent out an email informing customers that if they sign up for the Postmates Unlimited service using Apple Pay, they will be eligible to receive free delivery on orders over $20 through the end of 2017 without having to pay the $9.99 monthly fee.

If you’ve never used Postmates before, it’s basically an on-demand delivery service for stores and restaurants in your area. If you don’t have time to pick up allergy medicine at the drug store on your way home or you’re too busy to step out for lunch, a Postmates courier can get you what you need. It’s going to cost a little bit extra with service fees and tips, but that’s the cost of convenience. The good news is that with this Apple Pay promotion, you can at least forego the delivery fee, which tends to increase the further away from a retailer you are.

If you already use Postmates regularly, what amounts to an extended free trial of the Unlimited service sounds like a no-brainer. Just make sure you sign up before the cut off date, which Apple says is November 23rd.