Whole Foods just cut more prices for Amazon Prime members

In 10 years’ time, when Amazon-Whole Foods-Google has bought up the last remaining company in the US, we’re probably going to remember the Amazon Whole Foods acquisition as the beginning of the end. But right now, the only bad result of the takeover is that there’s a compelling reason to actually go into Whole Foods.

The company today announced a new round of price cuts on groceries and holiday staples, available only for Prime members. Amazon is billing the price cuts as a “sneak peek” of the real savings that’ll come when Prime officially takes over as Whole Foods’ rewards program. But right now, there’s only one important thing you need to know about: Cheap turkey.

Select organic turkeys ($3.49/lb) and no antibiotic turkeys ($2.49/lb) are on sale for all customers, while Prime members will get an additional $0.50/lb off those turkeys. Other foods, including Value Pack Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts (Organic and No Antibiotic), Responsibly Farmed Raw Peeled Shrimp, and holiday favorites such as 365 Everyday Value Canned Pumpkin, Organic Broccoli, 1lb Organic Salad Mixes, Organic Russet Potatoes, and Organic Sweet Potatoes, are also going to see lower prices going forwards.

In addition to the discounts on its own-brand food, Whole Foods is also reducing prices on other organic brands, like Organic Rice from Lundberg Family Farms, Organic Beans from Eden Foods, Organic Chicken and Vegetable Broths from Pacific Foods, Organic Eggs and Milk from Organic Valley, and Toothpaste from Tom’s of Maine. Whole Foods Market is also offering lower everyday prices on some of the most popular products from well-known brands such as Chobani Yogurt, California Olive Ranch EVOO, Siggis Yogurt, Applegate Hot Dogs, and Fage Yogurt.

“These are the latest new lower prices in our ongoing integration and innovation with Amazon, and we’re just getting started,” said John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO. “In the few months we’ve been working together, our partnership has proven to be a great fit. We’ll continue to work closely together to ensure we’re consistently surprising and delighting our customers while moving toward our goal of reaching more people with Whole Foods Market’s high-quality, natural, and organic food.”