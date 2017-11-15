Samsung will reportedly release not two, but three new all-screen Galaxy S9 models

It’s common sense to assume that two Galaxy S9 models are in the works for an early 2018 launch, including the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. It’s how Samsung has been doing things for the past few years. Then, later in the year, a Galaxy S9 Active may arrive from select carriers to meet the needs of smartphone buyers who want a rugged flagship phone.

However, Samsung is tipped to shake things up this year by introducing a third new version of the main Galaxy S9 phone. The company may revive the “mini” line with a 5-inch Galaxy S9 mini that would feature an all-screen design like its larger counterparts. Yes, that means the phone will feature a curved Infinity display as well.

Samsung has tried to make more compact devices in recent years, giving them the mini moniker. However, those mini flagships were anything but flagship devices even if their names implied otherwise. Let’s just hope that, if this rumor is accurate, the Galaxy S9 mini will sport the same components as the Galaxy S9 versions. You know, just like the iPhone SE was a smaller iPhone 6s when it first launched, with the iPhone 6s being Apple’s latest flagship at the time.

This unexpected rumor comes from a familiar source, Ice Universe (via ValueWalk), who keeps spoiling mobile device launches by releasing tidbits of information on Twitter and Weibo.

The only thing he said about this purported Galaxy S9 device concerns its size. Apparently, the phone has an Infinity display with a diagonal length of just under five inches, but that’s pretty much everything that was shared so far. Don’t bother asking for specs or availability details.

I will remind you that Samsung was previously rumored to make mini versions of the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8, but that never happened. So don’t be surprised if Samsung ultimately never launches a Galaxy S9 mini next year.