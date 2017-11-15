Apple’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide features all the accessories you’ll ever need

Every year, Apple publishes a holiday gift guide packed with the most popular devices and accessories available from its online store. This year is no exception, as Apple shared the 2017 edition of its guide on Wednesday, highlighting a wide range of accessories for its phones, tablets, watches and computers just as the holiday season begins.

First up are iPhone accessories, including the ever-popular AirPods and two cases for the iPhone X — a leather case and a silicone case. If you’re desperately searching for a gift for a friend or family member who picked up an iPhone X at launch, they’re certain to appreciate any of the items on this list.

Further down the list, Apple has called attention to three sets of Apple Watch Series 3 bands: the Midnight Blue Check Woven Nylon band, the Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band and the pricey — but gorgeous — Hermès Bordeaux Swift Leather Single Tour band. There’s no such thing as too many bands for an Apple Watch owner.

Scroll a bit further and you’ll be greeted by a series of cases for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. For the workaholic in your life, there’s the Smart Keyboard; for the fashion-forward iPad owner, there’s the Leather Sleeve; and for the one who just wants to keep their screen safe, there’s the tried and true Smart Cover.

Near the bottom of the guide is a set of gifts for MacBook owners, such as a 13-inch laptop sleeve and Beats Studio3 wireless headphones. Finally, at the bottom of the page, Apple has a few third-party gifts on display as well, including Sphero’s R2-D2 droid, a DJI drone, a wireless charging pad from Belkin and, of course, a selfie stick.