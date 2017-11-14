Ladies and gentlemen, the Black Friday triumvirate is now finally in place. Everyone knows that there are three huge Black Friday sales everyone looks forward to each year, and Black Friday 2017 is no different. Best Buy and Walmart have both already announced their Black Friday plans this year, and now we finally have the trifecta as Amazon’s Black Friday 2017 plans have been made official. Needless to say, Amazon has some killer sales lined up for Black Friday, and today we get a taste of things to come.

Amazon already has some crazy sales happening right now — examples include BeatsX wireless earbuds under $100 for the first time ever, $20 off the popular Nest Cam, and the lowest price ever on Amazon’s best-selling sound bar — but the site’s Black Friday 2017 will be even more impressive. In this post, you’ll find everything you need to know.

First things first, here’s the link you’ll need to bookmark to get in on all the action: Amazon’s Black Friday 2017 page. There, you’ll find links to all of Amazon’s top sales during Black Friday. You can also head there right now to see Amazon’s big Countdown to Black Friday sale, which has some great deals today like a Samsung robot vacuum cleaner for just $140.

Note that you may need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of some deals. You can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial right here so you’ll be all set once the company’s Black Friday sale starts.

The official Black Friday 2017 deals will actually begin a week early, on Friday November 17th. Yes, that’s this coming Friday, just three days from now. Amazon’s Black Friday 2017 deals will then come and go all week long, straight through the end of the day on Black Friday, November 24th. Needless to say, new deals will kick off over the weekend and all throughout Cyber Monday and Cyber Week.

What kind of bargains does Amazon have planned? Here’s a huge sampling from Amazon’s press release:

Amazon Devices

Save $20 on Echo Dot, only $29.99 – the lowest price ever for Echo Dot

Save $20 on All-New Echo, only $79.99

Save $30 on Echo Plus, only $119.99

Save $50 on Amazon Tap, only $79.99

Add a smart plug to any Echo purchase for only $5 ($20 off)

Save $20 on Amazon Cloud Cam, only $99.99

Save $30 on Fire 7 Kids Edition , only $69.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets, only $129.98

, only $69.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two tablets, only $129.98 Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $169.98

Save $50 on Fire HD 10, only $99.99 – the lowest price ever for the Fire HD 10

Save $30 on Fire HD 8, only $49.99

Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99

Save $30 on Kindle, only $49.99

Save $30 on Kindle for Kids Bundle, only $69.99

Save $15 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $24.99

Electronics

Premium brand 40-inch smart TV, only $279.99

Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,999.99

Sony 70-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,199.99

Samsung UN65MU8000 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), only $1,297.99

Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $1,499.99

Samsung UN55MU8000 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), only $897.99

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), only $999.99

32-inch 720p TV, only $69.99

49-inch 4k TV, only $159.99

Save up to 30% on select TP-Link smart home and networking products

Save up to 25% on select Seagate hard drives

Save up to $150 on Acer Helios 300 Gaming Laptop

Save up to $120 on Cyberpowerpc Gaming Desktop

Save 30% on Corsair K70 Gaming Keyboard

Save up to 35% on select SanDisk memory products

Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops, components and more

Save up to 25% on select 3D printers

Toys

Save up to 35% on Melissa & Doug toys and furniture

Save up to 40% on K’NEX Thrill Rides-Kraken’s Revenge Roller Coaster

Save up to 30% on select Crayola arts and crafts

Save up to 30% on select Paw Patrol toys

Save up to 50% on select Zoomer toys

Home Furnishings

Save up to 35% on select Thanksgiving and holiday décor

Save up to 40% on select mattresses, furniture and area rugs

Save up to 35% on select Rubbermaid products

Save up to 40% on select Thermos products

Smart Home

Save up to $40 on Schlage Smart Lock – Works with Amazon Alexa

Save $50 on Bluetooth-enabled Opal Nugget Ice Maker

Save $100 on SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit

Video Games

Save up to $100 on select Playstation virtual reality bundles

Save up to 50% on Just Dance 2018 Gold Box

Music, TV, Movies & Books

For the first time ever, non-Prime members as well as Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get three months of the full catalog on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs, for just $0.99 starting today

Save 40% on new release movies and TV seasons, as well as catalog best sellers available to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video

Save up to 80% on select Kindle best-selling books

Pets

Save 35% on Soft WellBites Dog Treats

Save 15% on Fluval 2.6-Gallon Aquarium Kit

Sports & Outdoors

Save up to 60% on New Balance shoes and apparel

Save up to 30% on Under Armour TB12 Recovery Sleepwear

Save 20% on select Tumbl Trak products

Save on Bushnell Binoculars and Camelbak Hydration

Save up to 35% on select camo apparel

Save 20% on select Barska products

Save up to 25% on Nikon Coolshot 80 Rangefinder

Save 20% on Atomic Foosball Table

Save 25% on select X-Rocker Gaming Chairs

Save up to 35% on select Killerspin Table Tennis Rackets

Save 20% on select Paragon popcorn machines

Remember, keep your eyes glued to Amazon’s Black Friday 2017 page beginning this Friday, when Amazon’s Black Friday deals will begin to go live.