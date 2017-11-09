New videos highlight serious problems with Tesla’s build quality

There are certainly no shortage of reasons to applaud Tesla. Broadly speaking, the company single-handedly spearheaded the EV revolution while simultaneously reshaping the very idea of what the driving experience should be like. What’s more, Tesla vehicles feature an impressive and arguably unrivaled suite of advanced sensors and futuristic technologies. And that’s to say nothing of the incredible performance Tesla vehicles deliver.

Still, Tesla is not without its faults. Though Tesla has made tremendous improvements when it comes to overall build quality, the company still has a long way to go before it can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with more established automakers. Indeed, one of the more prevalent and enduring criticisms about Tesla is that the build quality and fit and finish on Tesla vehicles are not what one would expect given the price point.

Despite Tesla’s improvements, a pair of new videos highlight that Tesla’s build quality still has lots of room for improvement.

First up, the following video highlights how one Model S owner experienced a seemingly endless string of problems. Over the course of just 10 months, he had to take his Tesla in to get serviced 6 times. Suffice it to say, that’s hardly an encouraging sign. From frustrating and inexplicable rattling sounds to a detached door panel, the list of problems that this one Model S owner experienced is unacceptable even on a used car, let alone on a new luxury sedan. Though the Model S owner concedes that most of the problems he had to deal with were “minor annoyances,” Tesla may not be afforded the same benefit of the doubt once consumers start getting their hands on the Model 3 en masse.

Second, we see what happens to a Tesla’s perforated seats after just 75,000 miles. Incidentally, some comments on an accompanying Reddit thread include comments from Tesla owners who have experienced similar issues. For what it’s worth, Tesla no longer uses perforated seats on its vehicular lineup.