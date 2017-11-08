Niantic will follow up ‘Pokemon Go’ with a ‘Harry Potter’ AR game in 2018

Following up Pokemon Go was never going to be easy, but if there’s any property that can elicit as much excitement as Pokemon, it’s probably Harry Potter. On Wednesday, TechCrunch reported that Niantic is co-developing a new AR game called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite with Portkey Games, a new brand of Warner Bros. Interactive.

According to the report, the game will be influenced by Ingress — Niantic’s first AR game — which tasked players with roaming around real world locations, capturing points of interest and collecting power-ups scattered within the game’s world. Niantic could also use the data that it has gathered from Ingress to flesh out in virtual Harry Potter world.

Developing…

Unfortunately, the report doesn’t include any specific details about Wizards Unite, other than that Niantic is planning to launch the game in 2018. As TechCrunch points out, there were actually rumors of a Harry Potter game from Niantic as early as last year, but the original article that was cited as the source of the rumor was eventually deleted.