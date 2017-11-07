Google starts fixing the Pixel 2 XL screen with new software update

The Pixel 2 XL may be the best-looking Google phone this year, but it’s not the best purchase right now. The phone has various issues, including several display issues that need fixing, even though Google said recently there’s really nothing wrong with the phone.

However, Google promised a few updates to correct some of the issues spotted by users, and the first one is here. The Pixel 2 XL November security update contains a new saturated color mode.

Soon after the praising Pixel, 2 reviews came out, more and more people started highlighting various issues with the Pixel 2 XL display, including muted colors and a blueish hue when looking at the screen from certain angles.

Google explained that it calibrated the Pixel 2 display to show real-life colors, but added that it listened to critics and will enable a saturated screen mode to fix the colors problem.

The update is now available to both Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users, Android Police explains, and it’s included in the November security patch, which is available to download right away.

To take advantage of the new screen option, head on to the Settings app, then go to Display, Advanced, and then Colors. That’s where you’ll find the Saturated option on both the Pixel 2 XL and the Pixel 2 alongside the Natural and Boosted options.

While the update is supposed to fix the colors issues, other screen problem may still remain, including burn-in and black smear.