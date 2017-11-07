Try to tell the difference between 4K video from an iPhone X and a pro camera

Even professional photographers use the iPhone for videos nowadays: it’s cheap, convenient, and not too fussy about perfect lighting. So tests pitting the latest iPhone X against a pro-level video camera aren’t just pandering, they answer an important question. The thing is, this video will probably also blow you away.

Fstoppers, a well-respected photography blog, put together a video comparing the video from an iPhone X to a Panasonic GH5 in a bunch of different scenarios. See if you can tell the difference between the side-to-side video.

Now, before you watch, you have to remember: the Panasonic GH5 is a $2,000 camera with a 20-megapixel sensor, whereas the iPhone X camera module costs Apple something like $30. Yes, the GH5 is still technically the better camera, but if you’re watching footage on YouTube or a smaller screen, the iPhone X footage is still going to blow you away.

Fstoppers compared the video footage in a bunch of situations. In most of them, the full-screen footage from the iPhone X and the GH5 looked nearly identical. The iPhone’s color calibration is designed to produce video with more vibrant and saturated colors, which results in an end product that’s pleasing to the untrained eye. Pro photographers might scoff at any color reproduction that isn’t strictly natural, but your average viewer might actually find the iPhone X’s video to be “better.”

When you zoom in, the differences become a little more apparent. The GH5’s cropped video is sharper and more accurate than the iPhone’s, as the difference in sensor size and lens quality starts to show. But assuming that you’re not showing stills on a billboard or watching the footage at a movie theater, the iPhone X’s video is just as good.

The only test where the iPhone really falls down is low-light, which isn’t surprising. In a dim room, the iPhone X’s footage is darker and has much more noise than the GH5. That’s to be expected: one place where bigger cameras still shine is low-light situations, where the bigger sensor means much better performance.