Walmart gets the jump on Black Friday with the Opening Act Holiday Specials sale

Walmart is the latest retailer to jump the gun and start its holiday discounts earlier with an event called the Opening Act Holiday Savings this week. While we expect the Black Friday discounts to be far more enticing, there are some genuinely worthwhile deals among the bunch, and they span across virtually every department in the store.
So whether you’re doing some early Christmas shopping for kids and want to pick up some toys on sale or want to replace your television before your family comes into town for the holiday season, you’ll probably find something in the Opening Act sale. Below, we’ve combed through the sale and picked out some highlights.
Electronics
- LG 65″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV – $798.00 (save $601.99)
- VIZIO 55″ Class 4K (2160P) Full Array LED TV – $448.00 (save $150.00)
- Samsung 55″Class FHD (1080P) Smart LED TV – $597.99 (save $1,002.00)
- Sceptre 50″ Class FHD (1080P) LED TV – $259.99 (save $90.00)
- Acer A315-51-380T 15.6″ , 7th Gen Intel Core i3-7100U, 4GB DDR4, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home – $315.00 (save $84.00)
- Dell Inspiron 7000 15.6″ Laptop, Intel Core i7-6700HQ Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive,NVIDIA GeForce GTX960M, Windows 10 Home – $699.00 (save $191.00)
- Lenovo ideapad 320 15.6″ Laptop, Windows 10, Intel Celeron N3350 Dual-Core Processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive – $229.00 (save $40.00)
- iBUYPOWER WA8140A Gaming Desktop PC with AMD FX-6300, RX 550 Graphics, 1TB Hard Drive, 8GB Memory, and Windows 10 Home – $499.00 (save $51.00)
- Epson Expression ET-2550 EcoTank All-in-One Printer/Copier/Scanner – $219.00 (save $80.99)
- VIZIO 28″ 2.1 Sound Bar System with Wireless Subwoofer – $119.99 (save $18.01)
Video Games
- Choice of Xbox One S 500GB Console with Bonus Game and Controller – $279.00
- New Nintendo 3DS XL – $179.00 (save $20.96)
- PlayStation VR World Bundle – $449.00 (save $50.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) – $34.22 (save $25.77)
- MLB 17 The Show (PS4) – $29.83 (save $30.05)
This is just a small sampling of dozens of products that Walmart has on sale on its website. BFAds.net notes that you can get free 2-day shipping on orders of $35 or more for most items, as well as free in-store pickup on eligible items as well. There’s no indication of when this sale ends, so act fast if you see something.