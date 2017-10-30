Sam’s Club is getting ready for Black Friday with a big one-day sale

Black Friday is less than a month away, which means it’s time to see some ads start to leak. The Kohl’s ad was the first one to leak out, revealing the retailer’s plans for the most significant shopping event of the year.

But you know what also leaked? Sam’s Club’s ad for its annual One Day Only sales event that will offer members some exclusive deals on a bunch of hot gadgets.

Sam’s Club writes on its site that deal will be available on November 11th at 12:01 ET online and 7:00 AM ET in stores, but you’ll have to hurry to get them. The company did not reveal the specifics of its big shopping event yet, but BestBlackFriday has the full ad.

Here’s what you can expect from Sam’s Club on its special sale day:

Consoles and games

$229 PlayStation 4 500GB Uncharted 4 or Call of Duty Infinity Warfare bundle (save $40)

$249 Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 and Call of Duty WWII and Call of Duty Infinite Warfare bundle (save $59.98)

TV and streaming sticks

$500 off 75-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV

$250 off 75-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV

$878 70-inch Vizio XLED Smartcast UHD TV (save $370)

$150 off 65-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV

$799 58-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV and $149 Samsung 2.1 Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer (save $300 when you buy both)

$398 55-inch Vizio XLED Smartcast UHD TV

$348 50-inch Vizio XLED Smartcast UHD TV

$238.88 39-inch Vizio Smart TV (save $50)

Smartphones and tablets

$250 Sam’s Club gift card with any iPhone purchase and waived activation fee – iPhone X, iPhone 8, and other models covered

$300 Sam’s Club gift card with any Galaxy phone purchase and waived activation fee – Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and other models covered

$200 off 10.5-inch 512GB iPad Pro

$175 off 10.5-inch 256GB iPad Pro

$150 off 10.5-inch 64GB iPad Pro

$168.84 10-inch Galaxy Tab A (save $100)

Accessories and Miscellaneous

$298 Liftboard Electric Skateboard (save $100)

$84.47 iTunes gift card of $100 value (save $10)

$34.88 iTunes gift card of $40 value (save $4)

$45 off with a $45 minimum purchase when you open a Sam’s Club Consumer Credit Card account

Laptops and Desktops

$599 HP Envy X360 15.6-inch Laptop (save $350)

$599 HP Pavilion Desktop bundle with 27-inch monitor (save $200)

The full ad for Sam’s Club One Day Only sale event is available at this link.

Image Source: Sam's Club via BestBlackFriday

