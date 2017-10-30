‘House of Cards’ is ending, as Kevin Spacey’s behavior is called into question

In the wake of Anthony Rapp’s allegation that Kevin Spacey once tried to seduce him when he was an aspiring 14-year old actor in New York, it’s since been revealed that the upcoming 6th season of Netflix’s hit political drama House of Cards will be the last. Originally brought to light by The Hollywood Reporter, the last 13-episode run of House of Cards will debut in 2018 and will usher in an unceremonious end to the award-winning show.

Rumors of House of Cards coming to an end have been swirling around even before the shocking sexual allegations from Rapp were made public, which is to say it remains unclear if the show would have soldiered on had Rapp not gone public.

That said, it stands to reason that Netflix would have done everything in its power to keep the show alive and well, even if Rapp hadn’t come forward. For as many hit shows as Netflix has had, House of Cards remains something of a cornerstone program for the streaming giant.

“The show has seen critical affection wax and wane over the years,” the report notes, “but it has remained the de facto flagship at an increasingly diversified Netflix. House of Cards is also a regular favorite at the Emmys, nabbing 46 nominations and 6 wins to date. (It also boasts a Peabody and two Golden Globes.)”

As for Spacey’s aggressive sexual behavior involving what was then a minor, Netflix issued the following statement earlier today:

Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey,” the companies said in a joint statement. “In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.

Meanwhile, Kevin Spacey issued an apology for his behavior on Twitter last night, a response that was universally criticized from all angles.