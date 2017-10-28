10 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

What a week! The iPhone X finally launched on Friday, which means fans around the world had approximately five minutes, or even less, to score one with a November 3rd ship date on it. Elsewhere in the entertainment business, the second season of Stranger Things launched on Netflix, just a few days after the premiere of AMC’s new Walking Dead season.

Meanwhile, Suburbicon, Jigsaw, and All I See Is You launch in cinemas this weekend, and we’re getting closer to some of the hot movies releases of winter, including Justice League, the new Thor, and that Last Jedi.

And, of course, we have plenty of new trailers.



24 Hours to Live

Someday, technology may be able to revive people who’ve just passed away for a specific purpose. But right now, that’s only possible in movies, like 24 Hours to Live. That’s how much time Ethan Hawke, playing an assassin, has to finish one more job. The film should be out this weekend in some markets.

Bright

Bright is a Will Smith movie that’s going to be available for streaming just before Christmas. Yes, you probably remember the premise of the film. We’re looking at a world where mythical creatures live on Earth alongside humans. Policing such an environment can’t be easy.

Den of Thieves

It’s hard being a bank robber, especially if you have to deal with a very dangerous type of gang, the police. That’s what Den of Thieves is all about, a Gerard Butler movie launching on January 19th. Oh, Butler plays the police, so he’s mostly a good guy.

Journey’s End

From the looks of the Journey’s End trailer, this is a World War I drama to keep an eye out for. It tells the story of an unfortunate group of British soldiers who have to face a terrible threat.

Justice League

After Wonder Woman, I can’t wait to see Justice League when it launches on November 17th. And for the sake of the future of DC Comics movies, I can only hope it’ll be just as good. Here’s a short new teaser:

Mudbound

On the same November 17th, you’ll be able to stream on Netflix Mudbound a movie about racism in America in the aftermath of the World War II.

Phantom Thread

Phantom Thread has a December 25th launch date and stars Daniel Day-Lewis. It’s a love story set in the 1950’s London, between a renowned dressmaker and his young lover. It also seems like the movie is hitting theaters just in time to be considered for next year’s Oscars.

The Commuter

He’s a man with a specific set of skills, only he’s not aware of them. This time around, Liam Neeson plays a regular commuter, who just happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. The Commuter launches on January 12th.

The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards

Yes, this movie has an incredibly annoying title, one that you’ll have a hard time remembering. The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards features a bunch of stars who act in a collection of stories based on Robert Boswell’s work. Is it all connected? The movie launches on October 27th, which means you can already look for it in theaters:

Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built

A horror movie starring Helen Mirren? Sign me up. In Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built, the heiress of the Winchester firearm empire thinks her massive mansion is haunted by the many victims of the Winchester firearm. The movie launches on February 2nd.