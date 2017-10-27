World Series 2017 live stream: How to watch Astros vs. Dodgers Game 3 online

Game 2 of the 2017 World Series initially looked like a mirror image of Game 1. Both starters pitched well, but the Astros couldn’t quite break through as the Dodgers took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Then Bregman scored on a Carlos Correa single in the top of the eighth. And then Marwin Gonzalez homered in the top of the ninth. Five extra-inning home runs later (a World Series record), the Astros had powered their way to a win.

Now, back at home in Houston and with all the momentum in the world, the Astros will try to take a lead in the series as Game 3 kicks off on Fox at 8:20 PM ET tonight. After the fireworks of Game 2, this is must-watch television.

If the Astros are going to give their hometown fans something to cheer about, they’re going to have to do it against Yu Darvish — a recent addition to the Dodgers rotation, but a familiar sight in Houston. Darvish spent five years with the Rangers in the same division as the Astros, and though his record against the rival team was 5-5 in 14 starts, his 3.44 ERA is proof that he kept his team in the game on a regular basis. The Astros will counter with Lance McCullers, who gave up just 1 run in 10 innings during the two games he pitched in the ALCS.

If you have cable and want to watch on TV, just tune into Fox at 8:00 PM ET tonight. If you are looking for alternate options, virtually every live TV streaming service includes Fox in its lineup of channels. You’ll just have to make sure that the service you choose allows you to stream locally in your market.

Some of the services with free trials of a week or more include YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV. You can also pay $9.99 for a postseason package from MLB.TV, but you’ll be required to authenticate with your pay TV provider, so that might not do you much good.