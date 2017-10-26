Alright Apple fans, playtime is over. After more than a year of rumors and another month of waiting following Apple’s announcement event, the iPhone X is finally about to become available for preorder. That’s the good news. The bad news is that you probably have about a couple of minutes at best to get your preorder completed if you want any shot at a delivery on release day, November 3rd.

It’s going to be an all-out war in the early hours of the morning on Friday, but we’re going to do everything in our power to ensure that you’re well-equipped for battle. In this post, you’ll find everything you need to know about preordering the iPhone X.

First things first: what time do iPhone X preorders start? In the US, iPhone X preorders open at exactly 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT on Friday morning. Yes, that means overnight tonight, and you should set multiple alarms right now to ensure that you’re ready. As we said, you’ve got a few minutes at most to get your preorder done before shipping times begin slipping well beyond the November 3rd release date. Rumor has it Apple will only have between 2 million and 3 million iPhone X units available at launch, and an estimated 40 million people plan to preorder the phone.

With that out of the way, let’s dive into how iPhone X preorders work.

Apple

It’s very likely that Apple will reserve the lion’s share of iPhone X inventory for itself, so most people will likely look to preorder directly from Apple. There are two ways to preorder from Apple:

The iOS app has historically been the safest bet, but the cat is out of the bag this year and it seems like the majority of people will use the app this year. Your best bet is to have your computer and your phone ready, try both, and stick with whichever one is moving quicker.

Apple will allow you to preorder the iPhone X using installment plans on any one of the four major US wireless carriers — Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint — or you can preorder using Apple’s own installment plan, the iPhone Upgrade Program. Whichever way you decide to go, make sure you re-enter your credit card and shipping info long before preorders go live to be safe. Also, memorize the security code on your credit card in case you need to enter it again during the preorder process.

Verizon

Verizon subscribers who want to try preordering directly from their carrier can do so on the following page:

On Verizon’s site, you’ll be able to pay for the iPhone X in full — $999 for the 64GB model or $1,149 for the 256GB version — or in 24 monthly installments with $0 down. If you go the installment plan route, you’ll pay $41.66 per month for the 64GB iPhone X or $47.91 per month for the 256GB iPhone X.

Verizon is also offering trade-in incentives, with details as follows:

Get up to $300 off towards the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus with eligible trade-in when purchased on the Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go and Beyond Unlimited plans. This is available to new customers and upgrades. Trade value provided as monthly credits starting in 1-2 bill cycles after receipt of device at Verizon. Eligible for $300 off: Apple: iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus; Google: Pixel XL; LG: G6; Motorola: Z2 Force; Samsung: GS7, GS7 Edge, GS8, GS8+ Eligible for $200 off: Apple: iPhone 6, 6 Plus, SE; Google: Pixel; LG: G5, V20; Motorola: Z Force, Z Droid, Z2 Play; Samsung: GS6, GS6 edge, GS6 edge +, Note 5 Eligible for $100 off: Apple: iPhone 5, 5C, 5S; HTC: 10; Motorola: Z Play; Samsung: GS5, Note Edge, Note 4

AT&T

AT&T is oddly the only carrier that hasn’t announced any trade-in incentives, but you’ll of course still be able to trade in your current smartphone and continue your installment plan as long as you’re eligible to upgrade. Log into your account and then head to this page to make sure you’re eligible. You’ll also have the option to pay off your current phone early if you want to keep it, or to buy a new phone at full price.

Now it’s time to preorder your iPhone X!

AT&T gives you two different options for installment plans on each phone, with payments spread out over either 24 months or 30 months. Here’s how pricing breaks down for the iPhone X:

iPhone X 64GB

$41.63 per month for 24 months

$33.30 per month for 30 months

iPhone X 256GB

$47.88 per month for 24 months

$38.30 per month for 30 months

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is the king of promos and special offers, so you know the carrier has plenty lined up for the iPhone X. But first, here’s the link for all four iPhone X models on the T-Mobile site:

Here’s how installment plan pricing breaks down:

Equipment Installment Plan

64GB: $279.99 down, $30 a month (FRP: $999.99)

256GB: $429.99 down, $30 a month (FRP: $1,149.99)

JUMP! On Demand

64GB: $0 down, $41.56 a month (FRP: $999.99)

256GB: $429.99 down, $24 a month (FRP: $1,149.99)

T-Mobile is also offering up to $300 off the price of the iPhone X (paid as 24 monthly bill credits) if you trade in a qualifying smartphone.

Sprint

Sprint has the most aggressive iPhone X offers among the big four, which makes sense since the company continues to struggle.

In terms of pricing, you can expect to save big on an iPhone X from Sprint if you have an eligible trade-in. Here’s the full list:

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6 and 6 plus, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, Samsung GS8, Samsung GS8+, Samsung GS7, Samsung GS7 Edge, Samsung Note 5, LG G5, LG G6, LG V20, Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Play, Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z Force Droid, Moto Z2 Play, BlackBerry KEYone, HTC U11

Without a device to trade in, you’ll pay $41.76 for either the 64GB with $0 down or the 256GB model with $150 down. With a trade-in, that monthly cost drops to $22.22, or $350 in savings over the course of 18 months; the $350 discount paid out as monthly bill credits of $19.95 for 18 months.