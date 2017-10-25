Best Buy is having a serious sale on the Apple Watch Series 2 (and other Apple products)

Most of the attention right now is on the iPhone X and the Apple Watch Series 3. But Apple’s older Watch still deserves some attention — as does the rest of its product lineup — and Best Buy is here to provide the spotlight with a surprise sale.

Right now, the Apple Watch Series 2 Sport models are all on sale, with the cheapest model just $229. That’s $140 down from the original selling price, and a healthy $70 discount on what it’s been selling for recently.

The Series 2 misses out on the LTE radio of the more expensive Series 3 model, and it’s lacking some things like increased waterproofing. But it’s still a decidedly capable smartwatch that makes for a good running and swimming companion, thanks to built-in GPS and heart-rate tracking. Of course, it also pairs well with your iPhone to do smartwatch things, like give you better access to notifications, make calls, or just provide a Disney watch face to lighten your day up. The 38mm models are $229, with the bigger 42mm models going for $259. That includes the Nike+ versions as well.

In addition, we’ve also got a big discount on the relatively new 10.5-inch iPad Pro. I bought one when it first came out, and it’s the crown in Apple’s current iPad lineup as far as I’m concerned. The cheapest 64GB version is listed for $525 on Best Buy right now, a saving of $124, and the 512GB model is $850, down from $999.