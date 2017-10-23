What better way to counter the Monday blues than with a new schedule of licensed and original content from Netflix? The streaming service shared its November slate on Monday — an eclectic collection of shows, movies and specials that should keep us all occupied as the temperature continues to drop throughout the fall.

Some of the highlights include Marvel’s The Punisher, two solid Will Smith movies: Men in Black and The Pursuit of Happyness, a new stand-up special from Brian Regan and a documentary about the filming of Man on the Moon, a film in which Jim Carrey portrayed the legendary and controversial comedian Andy Kaufman.

Beat Bugs: All Together Now – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Saving Capitalism – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Case for Christ

Bushwick

Cuba and the Cameraman – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Frontier: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Check back soon for a full list of the movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in November below: