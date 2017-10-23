What better way to counter the Monday blues than with a new schedule of licensed and original content from Netflix? The streaming service shared its November slate on Monday — an eclectic collection of shows, movies and specials that should keep us all occupied as the temperature continues to drop throughout the fall.
Some of the highlights include Marvel’s The Punisher, two solid Will Smith movies: Men in Black and The Pursuit of Happyness, a new stand-up special from Brian Regan and a documentary about the filming of Man on the Moon, a film in which Jim Carrey portrayed the legendary and controversial comedian Andy Kaufman.
Available November 1st
- 42
- Casper
- Chappie
- Charlotte’s Web (2006)
- Field of Dreams
- Men in Black
- Michael Clayton
- Oculus
- Scary Movie
- Silent Hill
- Stranger: Season 1
- The Bittersweet
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Reader
- The Whole Nine Yards
- To Rome with Love
- Under Arrest: Season 7
- Undercover Grandpa
- Where the Day Takes You
Available November 2nd
- All About the Money
- It’s Not Yet Dark
- Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 3rd
- Alias Grace – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Eventual Salvation
- The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 4th
Available November 5th
Available November 6th
Available November 7th
- Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
- Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Killing Ground
- P. King Duckling: Season 1
- Project Mc²: Part 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Journey Is the Destination
Available November 10th
- Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lady Dynamite: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mea Culpa – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Killer – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 12th
Available November 13th
Available November 14th
- DeRay Davis: How To Act Black – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hickok
Available November 15th
Available November 16th
Available November 17th
- A Christmas Prince – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Longmire: Final Season – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Luna Petunia: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s The Punisher – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mudbound – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
- Santa Claws
- Shot in the Dark: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 20th
Available November 21st
- Beat Bugs: All Together Now – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Saving Capitalism – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Case for Christ
Available November 22nd
- Cherry Pop
- Godless – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Boss Baby
- Tracers
Available November 23rd
- Deep
- She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 24th
- Bushwick
- Cuba and the Cameraman – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Frontier: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 27th
Available November 28th
- Glitch: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Good Morning Call: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Queen Of Spain
Available November 29th
Available November 30th
Check back soon for a full list of the movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in November below: