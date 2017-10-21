6 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

It’s going to be a pretty quiet at the box office, as none of the movies we’re waiting for launch this weekend. Even so, there are a few titles you might consider, including Same Kind of Different as Me, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and Only the Brave. Heck, even Geostorm could be interesting, although not a must-see on the big screen.

With that in mind, let’s just move on to this week’s new trailers, and we have a few good ones for you.

12 Strong

Come January, 12 Strong will tell you the story of the first Special Forces team that was deployed in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks. They say it’s based on real events. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth and promises Black Hawk Down-like action and drama.

Acrimony

Taraji P. Henson plays a wife tired of her husband’s cheating and other mischiefs in Acrimony. And from the looks of this trailer, she’ll stop at nothing until she gets her revenge. The movie premieres on March 30th.

Black Panther

This is the Black Panther trailer you’ve been waiting for. We’ve first seen this superhero in Marvel’s Civil War, but this movie is all about the Black Panther. Opening on February 16th, the film stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman.

I, Tonya

Margot Robbie stars in I, Tonya the tale of competitive ice skater Tonya Harding whom you may know both because of her performances on the skating rink and legal troubles off it. The film hits theaters on December 8th.

Jim & Andy The Great Beyond

I don’t usually focus on documentaries in these roundups, but this Netflix creation is worth a nod. It’s a film about Jim Carrey’s portrayal of Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon. It’s going to be available for streaming on November 11th, and this trailer tells me it’s something Carrey and Kaufman fans will probably want to watch:

Wonder

Remember the movie about the boy with the face? That’s Wonder, based on Raquel Jaramillo’s New York Times bestseller of the same name, which tells the story of a boy affected by a serious medical condition and his struggles dealing with the difficulties of fifth-grade life. Here’s the latest trailer