New video shows what it’s like to drive a Tesla Model 3

Amid reports that Tesla has been experiencing some serious production issues with the Model 3, Elon Musk last week posted a video of the Model 3 production line to prove that things are running along smoothly. All the same, there’s no denying that Model 3 production has been incredibly low, and far below what many bullish Tesla investors and observers of the company anticipated. Tesla has remained somewhat quiet on the matter, only telling us that production shortfalls can be attributed to “production bottlenecks.”

In a statement on the matter, Tesla noted: “As we’ve always acknowledged, it will take time to fine-tune the line for higher volumes, but as we have also said, there are no fundamental issues with Model 3 production or its supply chain, and we are confident in addressing the manufacturing bottleneck issues in the near-term. We are simply working through the S-curve of production that we drew out for the world to see at our launch event in July.”

All the same, with Model 3 production checking in lower than expected, there haven’t been many notable Model 3 reviews or videos just yet.

Earlier this week, Joseph Torbati of OCDetailing took a customer’s Model 3 for a spin (with permission, of course) and provided us with an in-depth take on what the Model 3 driving experience is like.

Things get off to a wonky start when Joseph has to apply a bit of force to ensure that the door closes correctly when slammed shut. Once on the road, though, things got a bit better, with Torbati noting that the car doesn’t feel under-powered in the slightest. Still, Torbati encountered some usability issues with the car’s cruise control along with some issues regarding the dashboard UI and other features. If you’re at all curious about what the Model 3 is like, the video below is well worth watching.