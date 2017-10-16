Watch the first action-packed full-length trailer for Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’

Just a week after Lucasfilm and Disney had the whole world buzzing with the debut of the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer during Monday Night Football, Marvel Studios has responded with a trailer of its own. Just minutes ago, Marvel shared the first full-length trailer for Black Panther — the first Marvel movie set to launch in 2018.

Black Panther made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Civil War, where T’Challa had just been getting to grips with taking over as the next leader of the nation of Wakanda. Black Panther will pick up shortly after where Civil War left off, with his seat on the throne already being threatened.

In the first extended trailer, we get a glimpse into the hardships that T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) will face once he returns to Wakanda. Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) — a Wakandan outcast who wants to overthrow T’Challa — appears to have teamed up with Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis), an arms dealer with access to the rare ore vibranium (Captain America’s shield) who also had a small part in Civil War.

As the last movie to hit theaters before Avengers: Infinity War, expect Black Panther to have major implications for the Marvel universe going forward. Thankfully, the trailer does a pretty good job of highlighting some of the impressive action scenes and introducing the new characters without giving away the plot.

Black Panther arrives in theaters on February 16th, 2018. Watch the explosive new trailer below: