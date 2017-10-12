T-Mobile is about to add a new limit to its unlimited plans

T-Mobile subscribers got some fantastic news earlier this week. Just about every other Netflix subscriber in the country is about to see his or her monthly cost rise beginning in November, as the company ups its monthly fees from $9.99 (standard) and $11.99 (premium) to $10.99 and $13.99. Meanwhile, T-Mobile recently added free unlimited Netflix streaming to most of its T-Mobile ONE and T-Mobile ONE Plus plans, and it confirmed that its subscribers won’t see any increases to the cost of their plans when Netflix’s rate hike takes effect next month.

That’s a pretty sweet deal indeed, but now we have some bad news from T-Mobile: Beginning next month, there will be a new limit added to one of the perks for the company’s unlimited plans.

We already know that T-Mobile’s unlimited plans have limits, just like they do at every other wireless carrier. For example, T-Mobile limits the amount of guaranteed full-speed LTE data its subscribers can use during a billing period to 50GB. Once that threshold is reached, the carrier may prioritize (throttle) data speeds during periods of congestion.

Starting in November, there will be a new limit added to the carrier’s T-Mobile ONE and T-Mobile ONE Plus plans. T-Mobile added a perk called “Mobile Without Borders” back in 2015 that allowed anyone with a ONE or ONE Plus plan to use full-speed LTE data while roaming in Canada or Mexico.

Well, that will no longer be the case beginning next month. Instead, subscribers will get just 5GB of guaranteed full-speed LTE data before their data speeds are throttled. T-Mobile ONE Plus plan holders will see their data speeds slowed to 256Kbps, while T-Mobile ONE subs will have their speeds slowed all the way down to just 128Kbps.

“Mobile Without Borders is an incredible benefit and allows customers to stay connected when traveling in Canada and Mexico. In order to prevent usage beyond the intent of the product, we implemented a limit on the amount of monthly 4G LTE data,” T-Mobile wrote on its support site. “Less than 1% of people with this benefit travel to Mexico and Canada use over 5GB a month. After 5GB of high-speed data is used in Mexico and Canada (or your high-speed data allotment is reached, whichever comes first), customers will stay connected with unlimited data at Simple Global speeds (up to 128kbps for most plans or 256kbps with T-Mobile ONE Plus).”

This new limit on T-Mobile’s unlimited plans will take effect on November 12th.