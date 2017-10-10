Everything you need to know about Star Wars’ adorable penguin-gerbil creatures called Porgs

Last night, the highly-anticipated full-length trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi stole the attention of the entire western world. It’s packed with intense action, potential spoilers, and — most importantly — an adorable little character that has become a fan favorite overnight. The tiny, wide-eyed creature stealing hearts the world over is called a Porg, and here’s everything you could possibly need to know about it.

Porgs are pint-sized bird-like animals that, according to Lucasfilm’s Pablo Hidalgo, are “the Star Wars version of puffins.” They’re friendly and curious, living in nests and can even fly despite their tiny little wings. Baby Porgs are called Porglets, because of course they are. They’re absolutely one of the cutest things ever to grace a Star Wars film, but there’s one little fact about the Porgs that can give us a clue as to how The Last Jedi might play out.

If you’re not cool with potential semi-spoilers, turn away now.

In this new trailer, we see a Porg for the very first time sitting alongside Chewbacca in what appears to be the Millennium Falcon. That wouldn’t be particularly interesting, except for the fact that the Star Wars story gurus have already said that Porgs are native to Ahch-To, which is the watery world we find Luke Skywalker on at the end of The Force Awakens. The Porgs live on the same island where Luke has hidden away, making their little nests on the cliffs and just generally being adorable.

That’s a neat little bit of info for a couple of reasons, not least of which is the fact that we might actually see a proper reunion between Luke and some of the original Star Wars supporting cast, like Chewbacca and maybe even Leia. Unfortunately, a happy reunion between Luke and Han Solo isn’t exactly possible anymore, so that’s out of the question, but seeing the most iconic Jedi in Star Wars history in the same scene as some of his old allies would really be a treat for longtime fans.