New video and photos of the iPhone X in the wild surface online

We’re still a few weeks removed from iPhone X pre-orders opening up, but spy shots of Apple’s upcoming iPhone have already started to trickle in. Just last week, for instance, a photo purporting to show the iPhone X’s packaging surfaced online. More recently, a video making the rounds on Reddit showcases the iPhone X with some dynamic wallpaper.

The video is just 10 seconds long, but seeing as how all of the iPhone X videos we’ve seen have come from Apple, it’s interesting to see something fresh. It’s also worth noting that if you didn’t know any better, you wouldn’t even notice that the iPhone X here has an unseemly notch. To this point, some folks who have used the iPhone X hands-on have said that the notch is much less distracting and noticeable in person than it is in pictures.

In any event, the video can be seen below.

But wait, there’s more!

The same Redditor who posted the video above was back at it on Sunday morning, posting a series of three new iPhone X photos as part of a video slideshow. The new photos give us a glimpse of the iPhone X lockscreen, homescreen, along with a shot of the back side of the device. For what it’s worth, the notch in the photos below is much more conspicuous than what we saw in the video.

Here’s the lockscreen.

A tighter shot of the homescreen can be seen below.

And last but not least, a shot of the back of the device.