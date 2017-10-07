Watch this crazy crosswind landing and try not to scream

Videos pop up time to time of passenger jets landing in crosswinds. It’s not pretty and looks fiercely uncomfortable, but ultimately, it never looks like they’re not going to stick the landing. That’s not what happened here.

This clip shows an Airbus A380, the largest passenger jet currently in service, touching down during a storm in Dusseldorf. Things look OK as the plane approaches the runway, but it’s what happens after the wheels touch tarmac that would make me poop myself.

It comes from the Cargospotter YouTube channel, a good source of airline videos. The videographer is experienced, which makes his description all the more meaningful: