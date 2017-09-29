National Coffee Day 2017: Where to find free or cheap coffee today

We’re a few hours into Friday. It’s been a long week and you’re struggling to get through the day, even though you know the weekend is just hours away. What you need is a cup of coffee, and you are in luck, because today just so happens to be National Coffee Day. Whether or not you were aware that this holiday existed before you read it in this post doesn’t matter: You can still take advantage of all the deals and freebies on offer.

Some of the deals (via Offers.com) are available today only, while others will last through the weekend. Be sure to call ahead and make sure your local store is offering the deal before you show up demanding free coffee.

Here are all the deals we’ve managed to find so far. If we see more, we’ll be sure to add them to the list (and feel free to leave a comment below if you find a great deal on coffee at a retailer or restaurant we didn’t list):

7-Eleven : One free any-size cup of coffee for 7Rewards members from now through Sunday.

: One free any-size cup of coffee for 7Rewards members from now through Sunday. Atlas Coffee Club : New subscribers get a free bag of coffee OR $14 off their subscription OR World Tour of Coffee gift subscriptions when they use discount code AtlasCoffeeDay17 today only.

: New subscribers get a free bag of coffee OR $14 off their subscription OR World Tour of Coffee gift subscriptions when they use discount code today only. Baskin-Robbins : Get a small Cappuccino Blast for $2.99 through October

: Get a small Cappuccino Blast for $2.99 through October Cinnabon : Get a free 12 oz coffee on Friday.

: Get a free 12 oz coffee on Friday. Dunkin’ Donuts : Get a free medium hot coffee when you purchase a medium or larger hot coffee.

: Get a free medium hot coffee when you purchase a medium or larger hot coffee. Krispy Kreme : Get a free hot brewed or small iced premium blend every day from Friday through Sunday.

: Get a free hot brewed or small iced premium blend every day from Friday through Sunday. Keurig : Get 20% off your order of coffee bags and pods with coupon code CELEBRATE .

: Get 20% off your order of coffee bags and pods with coupon code . Lyft : Get a free can of High Brew Coffee’s cold brew when you take a ride with Lyft in Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Dallas or Philadelphia.

: Get a free can of High Brew Coffee’s cold brew when you take a ride with Lyft in Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Dallas or Philadelphia. McDonald’s : Get a free medium McCafe drink when you order with the McDonald’s app. You can also get a McCafe today only for $2, regardless of whether or not you use the app.

: Get a free medium McCafe drink when you order with the McDonald’s app. You can also get a McCafe today only for $2, regardless of whether or not you use the app. Pilot Flying J Travel Centers : Get a free small coffee, cappuccino or hot tea by showing the employee this coupon: http://pilotcoffee.pilotflyingj.com

: Get a free small coffee, cappuccino or hot tea by showing the employee this coupon: http://pilotcoffee.pilotflyingj.com Sheetz : Celebrate with a free Pumpkin Pie Latte when you order through the Sheetz app.

: Celebrate with a free Pumpkin Pie Latte when you order through the Sheetz app. Tim Hortons : Get a free original blend, dark roast, decaf or iced coffee in any size through October 8th if you order through the Tim Hortons app. The account needs to have at least $10 loaded on it.

: Get a free original blend, dark roast, decaf or iced coffee in any size through October 8th if you order through the Tim Hortons app. The account needs to have at least $10 loaded on it. Wawa: Get a free cup of coffee of any size up to 24 oz all day.

This is hardly an exhaustive list, so be sure to poke around and call your local coffee shops to find more deals. We will do our best to keep this list up to date throughout the day as well, so don’t forget to check back a little later and see if there are any deals you might have missed the first time.