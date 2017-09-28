Here’s everything new in iOS 11.1 beta 1 and how to install it right now

It was only last week that Apple released the final iOS 11 release, and more than 25% of iPhone and iPad owners have already installed it. But Apple released two additional updates since then.

iOS 11.0.1, which is available for everyone to download right now, brings over several improvements and fixes, including a critical fix for Exchange emails. iOS 11.1 beta 1, meanwhile, represents Apple’s first beta of the first major iOS 11 update, and it’s available to anyone still enrolled in the iOS 11 beta program.

iOS 11 isn’t a perfect release, and that’s something to be expected from every first official release of a new operating system. That means we might see more iOS 11.0.x releases in the next weeks, as Apple fixes other bugs in the software, like the crackling sound that’s currently affecting some iPhone 8 users.

iOS 11.1 will be one of the first more meaningful updates iOS will receive, and the first beta for it is already available to download on all devices that can run iOS 11, including the new iPhones. In fact, iOS 11.1 beta 1 is the first beta that’ll work on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. All you have to do is either register them under your app development account or install a public beta profile on them.

The update itself is pretty massive, coming in at almost 2GB on my iPhone 6s, but that doesn’t mean you should expect any glamorous features from it. As the following video from 9to5Mac will show you, we’re looking at several tiny updates that might not immediately notice.

We have new animations and transitions, new Assistive Touch Custom Actions, and an updated camera icon in the Restrictions menu in the Settings app.

One useful feature that you’ll probably notice right away concerns emoji. You now get grouped emoji suggestions when typing so you can select the right ones right away.

You may be wondering how to get iOS 11.1 now that it’s available. The process has not changed — here’s everything you need to know about installing iOS developer and public beta releases.