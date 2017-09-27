DirecTV offers NFL Sunday Ticket refunds due to protests

Normally, the NFL Sunday Ticket is a one-and-done deal: you pay for the season, no cancellations halfway through. But according to the Wall Street Journal, the company is offering full refunds of $280 to fans, provided their reason for cancellation is displeasure over the Take a Knee protests.

The policy appears to have been distributed to customer service agents, but reps talked to by the WSJ seemed confused as to the actual implementation.

DirecTV service representatives contacted by The Wall Street Journal had different understandings of the policy. One said refunds to those concerned about the anthem protests were only offered to subscribers with certain offers or plans. One representative said full refunds were available for those who complained about anthem protests. Another said such people could only get prorated refunds for the remainder of the season. Yet other representatives said the policy hadn’t changed and that no refunds were allowed for any reason.

However, the WSJ did speak to a number of subscribers who cancelled their service and successfully received a refund. Some were specifically cancelling in response to the protests, while others said they were just tired of politics in sports.

AT&T and the NFL have both declined to comment on the matter. However, anecdoatal evidence collected by the WSJ seems to insinuate that there was a higher-than-expected volume of cancellations this past weekend due to protests.