The iPhone 8’s glass back might be fragile, but it’s still better than the Note 8

The iPhone 8 phones have a glass sandwich design which makes wireless charging happen. But that also means the all-glass iPhones will break a lot more often than aluminum ones, and early drop tests have already proved it. But when you shatter iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus’s glass, you should be thankful it’s not a Galaxy Note 8.

Apple explained on stage that the iPhone 8 and iPhone X have better glass than any models. The company tries to reassure users on the iPhone 8 pages as well:

The most durable glass ever in a smartphone, front and back. A color‑matched, aerospace‑grade aluminum band.

Of course, Apple also claims the iPhone X has an all-screen design, when that is clearly not the case.

Marketing words will be the last thing you’ll consider when your all-glass iPhone eventually hits the pavement. And the longer you hold on to an iPhone 8, the bigger are the chances to drop it accidentally. Mind you, screen repairs are expensive, but if you break the rear shell, it’ll cost you even more to have it fix.

SquareTrade dropped both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on all sides, and compared the results with similar Galaxy Note 8 accidents.

The results aren’t surprising. All-glass phones break no matter who makes them. But Apple’s iPhones fare better than the Galaxy Note 8. Because the Galaxy Note 8 has a curved back, the screen might shatter even when the phone falls on the side. Furthermore, broken Galaxy Note 8 screen may leave the phone inoperable. The iPhone 8, meanwhile, might continue to function.

Accidental drops may further damage the innards of the Galaxy Note 8, which has more fragile inner cables, the report notes.

Image Source: SquareTrade

SquareTrade has assigned a breakabilty score to all three phones, and the Galaxy Note 8 has the biggest risk. The company’s score system also suggests that there’s a direct correlation between phone size and the risk to shatter the glass — see the image above.

The conclusion seems to be that both Apple and Samsung are willing to trade durability for wireless charging. Glass will break, so “hold the phone.”

A video of SquareTrade’s iPhone 8 and Galaxy Note 8 drop test is available below, followed by the full press release.