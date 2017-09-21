HBO is already working on five ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-offs

Game of Thrones is HBO’s best TV series ever, and we’ll certainly miss it once it’s gone. But does that mean we need five distinct spinoffs? HBO certainly seems to think so.

According to Variety, HBO is indeed working on five distinct prequels for Game of Thrones.

If you think that’s terrific news, you’re partly right. The Game of Thrones universe is certainly large enough to warrant more stories. But these prequels will not be tied to the action in the series you love so much. George R.R. Martin said that each project is a distinct prequel, not a traditional spin-off. That means you won’t see any of the current characters in the new series.

Furthermore, neither one is focused on Robert’s Rebellion, which set in motion the entire plot of Game of Thrones. The writer also said that they will not focus on his characters Duncan the Tall and Aegon the Unlikely.

What will they be about? We have no idea, but we do know that Bryan Cogman will be writing the fifth prequel. He already worked in various capacities on Game of Thrones, including writing some episodes like S07E02 Stormborn and S06E07 The Broken Man.

According to Martin, apart from himself and Game of Thrones experts Elio Garcia and Linda Antonsson there’s nobody “who knows and loves Westeros as well as” Cogman.

Variety reminds us that the four other writers working on Game of Thrones prequels are Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island), Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Brian Helgeland (Legend), and Carly Wray (Mad Men, The Leftovers).