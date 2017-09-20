How lazy is your city? New study ranks 189 communities based on activity levels

Did you take a spirited run this morning? How about a brief yoga session or a brisk walk? If you spent the day laying on the couch, binging Netflix and eating puffy Cheetos, that’s fine too, but you’re definitely not helping your city’s exercising ranking. A multi-year poll with over 350,000 participants has resulted in the ultimate ranking of the most active metro areas in the country, as well as the laziest.
The poll, which was conducted by Gallup and Sharecare, paints a rather interesting picture of the United States that might not match up with your preconceived notions of where the healthiest people actually live. For example, would you imagine Colorado has three of the top four most active communities in the US? Or that Anchorage, Alaska, beats out the likes of San Francisco, Austin, and Miami? Feast your eyes on the full list, and see just exactly where your home lands in the rankings:
1. Boulder, CO 69.6 percent
2. Fort Collins, CO 67.9 percent
3. San Luis Obispo–Paso Robles–Arroyo Grande, CA 67.0 percent
4. Greeley, CO 65.3 percent
5. Santa Rosa, CA 62.3 percent
6. Urban Honolulu, HI 61.4 percent
7. Hilton Head Island–Bluffton–Beaufort, SC 61.4 percent
8. Anchorage, AK 61.3 percent
9. Clarksville, TN–KY 61.0 percent
10. Chico, CA 60.9 percent
11. Santa Maria–Santa Barbara, CA 60.7 percent
12. Colorado Springs, CO 60.7 percent
13. San Diego–Carlsbad, CA 60.6 percent
14. Burlington–South Burlington, VT 60.5 percent
15. Bremerton–Silverdale, WA 60.3 percent
16. Barnstable Town, MA 60.1 percent
17. Duluth, MN–WI 58.7 percent
18. Lynchburg, VA 58.6 percent
19. Denver–Aurora–Lakewood, CO 58.3 percent
20. Boise City–Nampa, ID 58.1 percent
21. Albuquerque, NM 58.1 percent
22. San Francisco–Oakland–Hayward, CA 57.8 percent
23. Portland–Vancouver–Hillsboro, OR–WA 57.7 percent
24. Killeen–Temple, TX 57.7 percent
25. Springfield, MO 57.7 percent
26. Fayetteville–Springdale–Rogers, AR–MO 57.6 percent
27. Prescott, AZ 57.5 percent
28. Manchester–Nashua, NH 57.2 percent
29. Savannah, GA 57.2 percent
30. Asheville, NC 57.2 percent
31. Pensacola–Ferry Pass–Brent, FL 57.1 percent
32. Tucson, AZ 57.1 percent
33. Los Angeles–Long Beach–Anaheim, CA 57.1 percent
34. Eugene, OR 57.0 percent
35. Gainesville, FL 56.9 percent
36. Durham–Chapel Hill, NC 56.9 percent
37. Norwich–New London, CT 56.8 percent
38. Santa Cruz–Watsonville, CA 56.8 percent
39. El Paso, TX 56.7 percent
40. McAllen–Edinburg–Mission, TX 56.7 percent
41. Charlottesville, VA 56.7 percent
42. Vallejo–Fairfield, CA 56.6 percent
43. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA 56.6 percent
44. Stockton–Lodi, CA 56.4 percent
45. Fayetteville, NC 56.4 percent
46. Seattle–Tacoma–Bellevue, WA 56.3 percent
47. Lincoln, NE 56.3 percent
48. Naples–Immokalee–Marco Island, FL 56.2 percent
49. Minneapolis–St. Paul–Bloomington, MN–WI 56.2 percent
50. Oxnard–Thousand Oaks–Ventura, CA 56.2 percent
51. Trenton, NJ 56.1 percent
52. Jackson, MS 56.1 percent
53. Reno, NV 56.0 percent
54. Worcester, MA–CT 56.0 percent
55. Spokane–Spokane Valley, WA 56.0 percent
56. Bakersfield, CA 55.9 percent
57. Green Bay, WI 55.9 percent
58. Daphne–Fairhope–Foley, AL 55.9 percent
59. Provo–Orem, UT 55.9 percent
60. Ogden–Clearfield, UT 55.9 percent
61. Lafayette, LA 55.8 percent
62. Olympia, WA 55.7 percent
63. Charleston–North Charleston, SC 55.2 percent
64. Raleigh, NC 55.1 percent
65. San Antonio–New Braunfels, TX 55.0 percent
66. Ann Arbor, MI 54.9 percent
67. Springfield, MA 54.8 percent
68. Deltona–Daytona Beach–Ormond Beach, FL 54.8 percent
69. York–Hanover, PA 54.5 percent
70. Austin–Round Rock, TX 54.5 percent
71. Riverside–San Bernardino–Ontario, CA 54.4 percent
72. Oklahoma City, OK 54.3 percent
73. Salt Lake City, UT 54.2 percent
74. Binghamton, NY 54.2 percent
75. Portland–South Portland, ME 54.2 percent
76. Cape Coral–Fort Myers, FL 54.1 percent
77. Dallas–Fort Worth–Arlington, TX 54.1 percent
78. San Jose–Sunnyvale–Santa Clara, CA 54.1 percent
79. Crestview–Fort Walton Beach–Destin, FL 54.1 percent
80. Knoxville, TN 54.0 percent
81. Kansas City, MO–KS 54.0 percent
82. Bridgeport–Stamford–Norwalk, CT 53.9 percent
83. Davenport–Moline–Rock Island, IA–IL 53.9 percent
84. Phoenix–Mesa–Scottsdale, AZ 53.8 percent
85. Columbus, GA–AL 53.7 percent
86. Palm Bay–Melbourne–Titusville, FL 53.6 percent
87. Charlotte–Concord–Gastonia, NC–SC 53.5 percent
88. Kingsport–Bristol–Bristol, TN–VA 53.5 percent
89. Utica–Rome, NY 53.5 percent
90. Salinas, CA 53.5 percent
91. Lake Havasu City–Kingman, AZ 53.4 percent
92. Wilmington, NC 53.4 percent
93. Corpus Christi, TX 53.4 percent
94. Syracuse, NY 53.3 percent
95. Miami–Fort Lauderdale–West Palm Beach, FL 53.3 percent
96. Salem, OR 53.2 percent
97. Mobile, AL 53.1 percent
98. North Port–Sarasota–Bradenton, FL 53.0 percent
99. Madison, WI 53.0 percent
100. Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA 53.0 percent
101. Milwaukee–Waukesha–West Allis, WI 53.0 percent
102. Virginia Beach–Norfolk–Newport News, VA–NC 52.9 percent
103. Omaha–Council Bluffs, NE–IA 52.9 percent
104. Boston–Cambridge–Newton, MA–NH 52.9 percent
105. Wichita, KS 52.8 percent
106. Tallahassee, FL 52.6 percent
107. Washington–Arlington–Alexandria, DC–VA–MD–WV 52.6 percent
108. Kennewick–Richland, WA 52.5 percent
109. New Orleans–Metairie, LA 52.5 percent
110. Chattanooga, TN–GA 52.4 percent
111. Lancaster, PA 52.4 percent
112. Columbia, SC 52.3 percent
113. Atlanta–Sandy Springs–Roswell, GA 52.3 percent
114. Dayton, OH 52.3 percent
115. Houston–The Woodlands–Sugar Land, TX 52.3 percent
116. Augusta–Richmond County, GA–SC 52.0 percent
117. Memphis, TN–MS–AR 51.9 percent
118. Las Vegas–Henderson–Paradise, NV 51.8 percent
119. Medford, OR 51.8 percent
120. Richmond, VA 51.8 percent
121. Kalamazoo–Portage, MI 51.7 percent
122. Des Moines–West Des Moines, IA 51.7 percent
123. Tampa–St. Petersburg–Clearwater, FL 51.5 percent
124. Columbus, OH 51.5 percent
125. Evansville, IN–KY 51.5 percent
126. Lubbock, TX 51.5 percent
127. Baton Rouge, LA 51.2 percent
128. Little Rock–N Little Rock–Conway, AR 51.2 percent
129. Myrtle Beach–Conway–North Myrtle Beach, SC–NC 51.2 percent
130. Hartford–West Hartford–East Hartford, CT 51.1 percent
131. Pittsburgh, PA 51.1 percent
132. Allentown–Bethlehem–Easton, PA–NJ 51.0 percent
133. Nashville–Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN 51.0 percent
134. Tulsa, OK 50.9 percent
135. Port St. Lucie, FL 50.9 percent
136. Jacksonville, FL 50.9 percent
137. Chicago–Naperville–Elgin, IL–IN–WI 50.9 percent
138. Philadelphia–Camden–Wilmington, PA–NJ–DE–MD 50.9 percent
139. Erie, PA 50.8 percent
140. Lakeland–Winter Haven, FL 50.8 percent
141. Albany–Schenectady–Troy, NY 50.8 percent
142. Shreveport–Bossier City, LA 50.6 percent
143. Orlando–Kissimmee–Sanford, FL 50.6 percent
144. St. Louis, MO–IL 50.5 percent
145. Lexington–Fayette, KY 50.5 percent
146. Providence–Warwick, RI–MA 50.5 percent
147. Birmingham–Hoover, AL 50.5 percent
148. Fresno, CA 50.3 percent
149. Ocala, FL 50.3 percent
150. Beaumont–Port Arthur, TX 50.1 percent
151. Salisbury, MD–DE percent
152. Greenville–Anderson–Mauldin, SC 50.0 percent
153. Grand Rapids–Wyoming, MI 49.9 percent
154. Detroit–Warren–Dearborn, MI 49.8 percent
155. Winston–Salem, NC 49.6 percent
156. Harrisburg–Carlisle, PA 49.6 percent
157. Modesto, CA 49.6 percent
158. Reading, PA 49.5 percent
159. Topeka, KS 49.4 percent
160. South Bend–Mishawaka, IN–MI 49.3 percent
161. Visalia–Porterville, CA 49.3 percent
162. Indianapolis–Carmel–Anderson, IN 49.2 percent
163. Huntington–Ashland, WV–KY–OH 49.2 percent
164. Baltimore–Columbia–Towson, MD 49.2 percent
165. Cleveland–Elyria, OH 49.2 percent
166. Youngstown–Warren–Boardman, OH–PA 49.1 percent
167. New York–Newark–Jersey City, NY–NJ–PA 49.1 percent
168. Fort Wayne, IN 48.9 percent
169. Greensboro–High Point, NC 48.8 percent
170. Flint, MI 48.8 percent
171. New Haven–Milford, CT 48.7 percent
172. Fort Smith, AR–OK 48.6 percent
173. Peoria, IL 48.6 percent
174. Louisville–Jefferson County, KY–IN 48.3 percent
175. Canton–Massillon, OH 48.0 percent
176. Huntsville, AL 48.0 percent
177. Lansing–East Lansing, MI 47.9 percent
178. Cincinnati, OH–KY–IN 47.8 percent
179. Rochester, NY 47.8 percent
180. Roanoke, VA 47.5 percent
181. Rockford, IL 47.4 percent
182. Gulfport–Biloxi–Pascagoula, MS 47.3 percent
183. Spartanburg, SC 46.6 percent
184. Buffalo–Cheektowaga–Niagara Falls, NY 46.5 percent
185. Toledo, OH 46.5 percent
186. Montgomery, AL 45.7 percent
187. Cedar Rapids, IA 45.6 percent
188. Akron, OH 45.0 percent
189. Hickory–Lenoir–Morganton, NC 41.8 percent
These rankings are based entirely on the frequency of physical exercise among participants living in the area, and was reliant on self-reporting surveys. It’s certainly possible that plenty of people lied about their activity levels, but with over 350,000 data sets, it’s hard to imagine the true numbers being very far off from what we see here.